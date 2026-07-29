A New Beginning Through Faith and Community

I’m currently in a rebuilding season after going through a long stretch of instability and hardship. Life hasn’t been steady, and I’ve had to keep starting over while trying to hold things together for myself and my son.

Right now, we’re at a turning point. I’m working toward something simple but incredibly important: a safe, stable place to call home. It may not be my forever destination, but it would be a beginning. A place that offers safety, peace, comfort, and the chance to rebuild our lives on solid ground.

Alongside financial struggles, I’m also facing health challenges that can make everyday life more difficult. Even so, I continue to push forward, determined to create a better future for my son and myself.

This fundraiser will help cover housing, basic necessities, and the costs of getting established somewhere safe. More than anything, it gives us the opportunity to move from surviving to rebuilding.

"I don't know exactly what the future holds, but I trust that God has not brought us this far to leave us here."

Every donation, prayer, and share helps us take another step forward. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for being part of this journey toward hope, healing, and restoration.