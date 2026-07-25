A New Beginning - My Move To Maine

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out in faith because I’m preparing for a big move—from South Carolina to Maine—as I seek a fresh start and a new chapter. This step is really important for me, but I’m nervous about being able to afford the cost—not just the move, but settling in.., especially since it will be just me and my two dogs. Asking for help like this is truly a leap of faith for me, as this entire move represents a big step into the unknown. If you feel led to support, even a small gift or a share, it would be such a blessing. Thank you so much, and may God bless you for being part of this journey with me.