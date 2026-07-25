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A New Beginning: How God Is Helping Me Rebuild My

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDanielle Darley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Danielle Darley

A New Beginning: How God Is Helping Me Rebuild My

  1. Several years ago, I made the decision to fully surrender my life to Jesus Christ. Although I had always believed in the Lord and considered myself a Christian, there came a point where I knew I needed to stop trying to do everything on my own and truly place my life in God’s hands.
  2. When I gave my life fully to Jesus, everything began to change. He started leading me in a new direction, healing areas of my life that needed healing, and showing me that my story was not over.
  3. After that, I began praying and seeking God’s help to overcome the struggles that had held me back. After about a year of praying, God answered that prayer in a way I never expected. He led me to the doorstep of a hospital, where my journey into sobriety began. That testimony is a story of its own, but it was a turning point where I saw God’s hand moving in my life.
  4. Since then, I have continued walking with Christ and learning what it means to rebuild my life through faith, perseverance, and obedience. My journey has not been easy, but I believe God has carried me through every challenge.
  5. In 2021, I suffered three strokes and had to learn how to walk again. I had to fight to regain my strength, and I continue to face the effects of those health challenges today. But every day I become stronger, and I believe God still has a purpose for my life.
  6. I am now a woman approaching 55 years old who wants to work, contribute, and build a stable future. I am not giving up on myself or on the plans God has for me.
  7. I have spent years trying to find help through available resources. I have reached out to social services, the Department of Disabilities, counselors, and other support programs seeking assistance with housing, education, and the tools needed to become independent again. Despite my efforts and repeated attempts to find guidance, I have continued to face barriers and have struggled to find the support necessary to move forward.
  8. I am currently living in a hotel and working toward finding a permanent home. I have a healthcare background, including experience in radiology and mammography, but because of my health limitations I am no longer able to return to that career.
  9. I still have my mind, my determination, and my desire to work. That is why I am pursuing medical billing and coding through AAPC. This program would allow me to build on my healthcare experience while learning a skill that is more compatible with my disabilities and can provide a sustainable career path.
  10. My goal is to earn my certification, return to the workforce, and become as independent as possible. The cost of this program is approximately $5,000–$6,000, which is beyond what I can afford right now.
  11. I am asking for help because I have reached a point where I need an opportunity — not just assistance, but a chance to rebuild. Any support would help me take this next step toward education, employment, and a stable future.
  12. Most importantly, I ask for your prayers. I know that my life is a testimony that God can restore, redeem, and bring purpose out of broken places.
  13. Thank you for reading my story, for your prayers, and for any help you feel led to give.
  14. “Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it?” Isaiah 43:19


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