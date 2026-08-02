A New Beginning for Three Young Survivors

Our family is rebuilding after experiencing domestic violence. While we are safe, the effects on my children continue long after leaving the situation.

Their father left them with no financial or emotional support, and with his recent passing, they will never have the opportunity to receive that support from him in the future. We are now facing the challenges of rebuilding our lives with only the resources we can create together.

I'm raising funds to help provide stability and healing for my children. Donations will go toward counseling, clothing, school supplies, essential household needs, and activities that support their emotional well-being as they grow in a safe and loving environment.

Every contribution, no matter the size, helps give my children opportunities and stability they would not otherwise have. If you're unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser means so much to our family.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during this difficult chapter of our lives.