GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

A new beginning far from fear

Goal€3,500 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byNiko Fajardo

A new beginning far from fear

"A new beginning far from fear: Help me protect my future and my sister's"


Hi, I'm Niko. I've always believed that hard work and honesty are the path to success, but today I find myself in a situation where my past and a family injustice threaten to derail my present.


As a young gay man from south america, i have cried and begged God many times to change me, my life hasn't been easy. I've faced discrimination and abuse since I was very young, especially from a father who never accepted who I am. Despite growing up in a violent environment, I always chose the path of hard work: I studied, I worked, and I tried to build my own assets, a small plot of land that I managed to maintain with great sacrifice.


Unfortunately, simply for wanting to live my life and my relationship freely, my partner and I suffered persecution and threats, even from my own father and family, which forced us to flee to protect our lives. Taking advantage of my absence, my father and his other children, using forged documents, have seized my land.


Why do I need your help today?


I was selling that land to pay for my sister's studies and to settle in this new continent where I'm starting over. Due to my father's illegal actions, the buyer is demanding the immediate return of the down payment: $7,000.


I've worked tirelessly and managed to raise half, but I'm still $3,500 short to settle this debt. If I don't pay, I fear the legal problems will escalate and end up affecting my sister, who still lives there and is the one I care about most.


I just want to work, study, and live without fear. I have no vices, only the desire to pay what I'm being unjustly owed so I can close this painful chapter once and for all.

Any contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to the freedom and peace we've both been searching for. Thank you for reading and for believing in second chances.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $220 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,100 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve