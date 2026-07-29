"A new beginning far from fear: Help me protect my future and my sister's"





Hi, I'm Niko. I've always believed that hard work and honesty are the path to success, but today I find myself in a situation where my past and a family injustice threaten to derail my present.





As a young gay man from south america, i have cried and begged God many times to change me, my life hasn't been easy. I've faced discrimination and abuse since I was very young, especially from a father who never accepted who I am. Despite growing up in a violent environment, I always chose the path of hard work: I studied, I worked, and I tried to build my own assets, a small plot of land that I managed to maintain with great sacrifice.





Unfortunately, simply for wanting to live my life and my relationship freely, my partner and I suffered persecution and threats, even from my own father and family, which forced us to flee to protect our lives. Taking advantage of my absence, my father and his other children, using forged documents, have seized my land.





Why do I need your help today?





I was selling that land to pay for my sister's studies and to settle in this new continent where I'm starting over. Due to my father's illegal actions, the buyer is demanding the immediate return of the down payment: $7,000.





I've worked tirelessly and managed to raise half, but I'm still $3,500 short to settle this debt. If I don't pay, I fear the legal problems will escalate and end up affecting my sister, who still lives there and is the one I care about most.





I just want to work, study, and live without fear. I have no vices, only the desire to pay what I'm being unjustly owed so I can close this painful chapter once and for all.

Any contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to the freedom and peace we've both been searching for. Thank you for reading and for believing in second chances.