A mother's prayer

For the past five years, I have done everything in my power to stay present in my children’s lives even when life took an unexpected and painful turn.

I made the difficult decision to leave a domestic violence situation to protect myself and build a safer future. That choice meant moving out of state, and with heavy hearts, my children chose to stay behind. While it wasn’t easy, I respected their decision, and since then, I’ve committed myself to making a 6-hour drive there and another 6 hours back again and again just to be with them, to show up, to still be their mom in every way I can.

Those trips mean everything to me. They are how I stay connected, how I hold onto the bond we share, and how I remind them that no matter the distance, I will always be there.

Recently, my car broke down beyond repair. Without a vehicle, I’ve lost the one thing that made these visits possible. I’m doing my best to stay afloat financially, but I simply don’t have the means to replace it on my own.

That’s why I’m reaching out humbly and with hope.

Your support will help me purchase a reliable vehicle so I can continue making those long drives, continue showing up for my children, and continue being part of their everyday lives. This isn’t just about a car it’s about a mother being able to hug her kids, attend their milestones, and remain a steady presence in their world.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to being back on the road to them.

I am holding onto my faith and trusting that God has a plan, and maybe this is part of itasking for help when I need it most.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for helping me stay connected to the most important hope

People in my life.