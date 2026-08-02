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A MOTHERS PLEA FOR A SECOND CHANCE

GoalR 60,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byNthabiseng Lento Nthabiseng Lento

A MOTHERS PLEA FOR A SECOND CHANCE

A Mother's Plea for a Second Chance

My name is Nthabiseng, and writing these words is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do.

I never imagined that I would be asking strangers for help. I have always believed in working hard, providing for my family, and solving my own problems. Today, however, I find myself in a situation that I cannot overcome alone.

I am employed full-time, and I am grateful to have a job. Unfortunately, despite working every day, my salary is no longer enough to keep up with the debts that have accumulated over time. I currently owe approximately R70,000 to informal lenders, and the repayments have become overwhelming.

The constant pressure has taken a heavy emotional toll on me. Every month, I worry about how I will make ends meet. Instead of looking forward to payday, I fear it because most of my income disappears almost immediately. It has become difficult to focus, to sleep peacefully, or to enjoy time with my family.

I am not asking for money because I don't want to work. I work hard and continue to do everything I can to improve my situation. I am simply asking for a chance to break free from a cycle of debt that has become impossible to escape on my own.

Your kindness would help me reduce or settle these debts and give me the opportunity to rebuild my finances responsibly. More importantly, it would give me hope—the hope of living without constant fear, stress, and anxiety.

No donation is too small. Whether you are able to give or simply share my story, your support means more than words can express. Every contribution brings me one step closer to financial stability and the opportunity to start again.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your compassion and generosity remind me that even during life's darkest moments, there are people willing to help others find hope again.

With sincere gratitude,

Nthabiseng

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