A Mother’s Hope: Help Us Stay Home

I’ve spent my life being the one who helps others. I’m the person who says "I’ve got it under control," even when I don’t. Asking for help is not something that comes naturally to me—in fact, it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. But right now, I have to put my pride aside for the people who matter most: my children.

We are currently facing the very real possibility of losing our home, and the weight of that is something I wouldn't wish on anyone.

The road to finding steady employment lately has been nothing short of a marathon. I have been putting in the work, sending out applications, and showing up every single day, but I feel like I’m hitting a wall at every turn. It is exhausting, and there are days when the "bad" ones far outnumber the good. The stress of keeping up with rent while also trying to maintain a sense of stability for my kids is becoming a burden that I can no longer carry alone.

I am not asking for a handout; I am asking for a bridge.

If I can just get caught up on these bills, I can breathe again. I can stop the panic that keeps me up at night and pour my full energy and focus back into securing the right job to support our family moving forward. I just need a little bit of help to keep us where we belong—safe, together, and in our home.

If you are able to contribute, please know that your kindness is doing more than paying a bill—it is giving me the peace of mind I need to keep fighting for my children. If you aren’t in a position to give, please consider sharing this page.

Thank you for even taking the time to read our story and for being a part of our village when we need it most.



