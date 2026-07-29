A Mother's Hope: Education for My Two Daughters

Hello,





My name is Kath, and I am a mother of two wonderful daughters who are currently attending school. My eldest daughter is in Grade 11 Senior High School, and my youngest daughter is in Grade 9 Junior High School.

Like many parents, my greatest dream is to provide them with a quality education and the opportunity to build a brighter future.

I work hard as a Virtual Assistant and take on project-based jobs whenever they are available. While I am grateful for every opportunity, the work is not always consistent, making it difficult to cover all of our educational expenses. Despite these challenges, I remain committed to ensuring that my daughters can continue their studies without interruption.

My daughters are hardworking, respectful, and dedicated to their education. They have big dreams for their future, and I want to do everything I can to help them achieve those dreams. The funds raised through this campaign will go toward tuition fees, school supplies, educational materials, uniforms, transportation, and other school-related expenses.

As a parent, asking for help is not easy, but I believe that education is one of the greatest gifts we can give our children. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference in their lives and bring them one step closer to achieving their goals.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean so much to our family.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for any support you may be able to provide. Your generosity will help invest in the future of two young girls who are eager to learn, grow, and make a positive impact in the world.





With gratitude,

Kath and Family