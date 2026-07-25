A Mother's Heart: Fighting Every Day

I never imagined that one day I would have to ask strangers for help just to keep a roof over my child's head.

As the mother of a child with autism, every single day is a battle that begins before the sun rises and often doesn't end until long after everyone else is asleep. My child depends on me for almost everything, and I carry that responsibility with all the love in my heart.

But love alone cannot pay the rent.

There are nights when I lie awake, terrified that we could lose our home. I wonder how I will explain to my child why everything is changing, knowing that even small changes in routine can be overwhelming and frightening. The thought of not being able to provide a safe, familiar place where my child feels secure breaks my heart.

Every dollar I receive disappears almost as quickly as it comes. Rent, groceries, medical appointments, transportation, and ABA therapy leave almost nothing behind. I have skipped meals so my child would have enough to eat. I have gone without things I needed because my child always comes first.

ABA therapy has given my child hope. It has helped with communication, learning, and daily life. Watching my child make even the smallest step forward fills me with joy, but every therapy session comes with financial stress. I live in constant fear that we will have to stop the services that have helped my child make so much progress.

I never wanted my life to become a list of unpaid bills and impossible choices.

Some days I feel like I am drowning under the weight of it all. I smile for my child because they deserve a mother who gives them hope, even on the days when I quietly cry after they fall asleep.

I am not asking for luxury. I am not asking for anything beyond the basics.

I am asking for help to keep our home.

I am asking for help so my child can continue receiving ABA therapy and medical care.

I am asking for help putting food on our table.

Most of all, I am asking for the chance to keep giving my child the stability, love, and care every child deserves.

If you are able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it will help us pay for:

Rent and housing ABA therapy Medical appointments and treatment Food and everyday essentials Transportation to therapy and healthcare visits

If you cannot give financially, I completely understand. Please consider sharing our story or keeping our family in your prayers. Every share, every prayer, and every act of kindness reminds us that we are not facing this journey alone.

From the deepest part of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your compassion gives us hope during one of the hardest seasons of our lives. I pray that one day I will be able to look back on this difficult chapter and tell my child that there were kind people who helped us when we needed it most.

With love and gratitude,



