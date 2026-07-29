A Mother's Fight to Save Her Family

Approximately five years ago, this family’s life changed forever.





A healthy husband and father began experiencing symptoms no one could explain. He started losing his memory, misplacing everyday items, losing his train of thought, and struggling to navigate places he had known his entire life. He was young, with two children, family pets, a wife, and a home filled with daily activity, responsibility, and love. At first, they thought it must be stress or lack of sleep. He was too young, they believed, for anything more serious.





At the same time, his wife was battling serious digestive health issues of her own, which had already led to multiple surgeries in an effort to find relief. But as she watched her husband’s condition worsen, her focus shifted. She became hypervigilant, sensing that something dangerous was happening, even if no one yet understood what it was.





Then came the day that made the danger impossible to ignore.

Her husband found himself increasingly unable to remember the new tasks required at his job. Simple responsibilities became confusing, and work that had once come naturally suddenly felt unfamiliar and overwhelming. That terrifying change led to emergency medical appointments, followed by more questions, more theories, and very few answers.

Within four years, his decline became so severe that he had to be admitted to a memory care facility for full-time care.





And he was not the only one suffering.

Their daughter began experiencing health issues as well, including fainting spells, nosebleeds, an inability to sustain normal energy levels & challenges with her eyesight outside the norm. Their son began struggling with severe anxiety and depression and also experienced bouts of sudden, uncontrollable rage that he could not explain or manage. Their mother also began developing neurological symptoms that doctors have struggled to explain or address.

At the suggestion of a friend, the family hired a mold inspection company to investigate their home. What they found was devastating. The 30-plus-year-old house had numerous mold outbreaks caused by hidden pipe leaks inside walls and roof-related issues. Knowing that mold exposure can cause serious health decline, and even death in people and animals, the family took the next step and had their daughter’s blood tested for mycotoxins. Her results confirmed that she had been poisoned by mycotoxins, the toxic chemical defense produced by certain molds.

The family has been incredibly blessed by a local expert mold decontamination company that has committed to providing professional mold and mycotoxin mitigation services at no charge. While the work has not yet begun, this generous gift will make it possible for the family to address the contamination that has impacted their home and health. However, the process is extensive. It requires the removal of affected building materials, specialized cleaning, and a wide range of services to ensure the home is truly safe and healthy again.

The family is now seeking funding to cover the cost of rebuilding the damaged areas of the home once the mold and mycotoxin mitigation work can be scheduled and completed. A local construction company, not affiliated with the mold decontamination company, has generously agreed to complete the post mitigation rebuild work at a substantially discounted rate. Even so, the remaining costs are significant.

During the mitigation process, the family will also lose upholstered furniture and other porous household items, including beds, and will need to replace those items. Once the mold and mycotoxin mitigation is complete, they will need post-remediation testing from an independent third party to confirm the home is safe. After that, they will face the additional cost of health protocols and medical support to help remove these deadly toxins from their bodies and begin the healing process.

This post-mitigation testing is not optional. It is required before their father can safely return home. Only then can the family begin the next phase of healing, which may take six to twelve months and will likely require multiple healthcare professionals, including naturopathic or holistic practitioners who specialize in mold and mycotoxin poisoning.

Although the family has health insurance, mold and mycotoxin poisoning is not readily covered by insurance. Recovery is often an out-of-pocket expense & because they could not see the mold issues their insurance will not pay for any of the mitigation nor the rebuilding of the house. The family was able to raise enough money to get the sources of the mold outbreaks fixed which is a crucial step in the process.

It is important to note that a GoFundMe account has already been created to help the family manage the overwhelming cost of Dad’s memory care facility, which is not covered by insurance either. This funding account is separate and has a different purpose. The funds raised here will go specifically toward restoring the family home, replacing contaminated belongings, completing required post-mitigation testing, and helping the family begin the health recovery process. The goal is to make their home safe again so they can regain quality of life, continue healing, and, God willing, bring Dad home so this family can be together again.

Until recently, the children and their mother physically cared for their father in the family home. But as his decline became more intense, and as their mother continued working two jobs to hold the family finances together, the burden became too heavy to carry alone. They were told that moving him into full-time care was the best option.

Reluctantly, they made that heartbreaking decision. They now visit him regularly while continuing to struggle with their own declining health. Since leaving the home, their father’s downward spiral appears to have slowed, but it has not stopped as he must be in an environment free of mold colonization before he can begin getting it out of his body.

There are protocols, developed by a medical doctors & holistic practitioners, that reportedly can help pull him out of this decline and move him back toward health, but there is one critical requirement: he must have a safe, clean home to return to.

With more than 70% of indoor living environments believed to have some level of mold issue, simply selling the home and moving is not a guaranteed solution. It could help, or it could place them in an even worse situation. It also would not happen quickly enough. For this family, restoring their home is the right and necessary path forward.

Their mother is strong, faithful, and determined. Her faith has never wavered, even in the face of unimaginable hardship.

Any support, of any amount, will help this family rebuild their home, replace what must be disposed of, complete the testing required to bring their father home, and begin the long road toward healing.

Every gift matters. Every prayer matters. Every share matters.

Thank you for helping pull this family out of the fire and into a safer, healthier future.