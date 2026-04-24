A Mother’s Fight to Rebuild a Safe and Stable Life

If you know me, you know asking for help is not something I do easily.





I’ve always been the person who figures it out. The one who works a little harder, stays up a little later, carries a little more, and somehow finds a way to keep moving forward no matter how difficult things become. Lately, though, life has felt like wave after wave hitting before I’ve had a chance to catch my breath. I’ve faced challenges I never expected. Between family and safety concerns, multiple different ongoing court proceedings, losing my job, relocating, transportation issues, and the financial strain that comes with trying to hold everything together, I’ve found myself in a place where determination alone isn’t enough. Through all of it, my focus has remained the same: my children. I am the proud mother of six incredible kids. They are kind, resilient, funny, intelligent, and the reason I get up every morning and keep pushing forward, even on the days when I’m completely exhausted. They’re the only thing that has kept me from throwing in the towel the many, MANY times I’ve sworn I’ve had enough and couldn’t take anymore. They deserve stability. They deserve peace. They deserve a chance to simply be children without carrying the weight of adult problems on their shoulders. I am not sharing this because I want sympathy. The truth is, everyone is fighting battles we know nothing about. Hard seasons happen. Life changes. Plans fall apart. Sometimes circumstances pile up faster than we can recover from them. I’m sharing this because I’ve reached a point where accepting help is the strongest thing I can do for my family. Because I just can’t do this alone anymore. The support from this fundraiser will go directly toward creating stability as we work through this chapter. Funds will help with housing and moving expenses, transportation and vehicle repairs, utilities, legal and court-related costs, having to rebuild literally from the ground up. I don’t expect anyone else to solve my problems for me. I’m doing everything I can to move forward, regain financial stability, and create a better future for my family. This fundraiser is simply a bridge to help us get there. If you’re able to contribute, thank you. If you’re not, sharing this fundraiser means just as much. More than anything, I hope this chapter becomes just that, a chapter. One difficult part of a much bigger story about perseverance, healing, and building something stronger on the other side. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read this and for supporting my family in any way you can. we appreciate you more than I am able to express. ❤️