A Mothers Fight For Protecting Her Children

In 2024, I was forced to obtain an emergency protective order after a terrifying incident where my ex-husband followed me, chased me down, and nearly ran me off the road. That moment changed everything—I realized just how urgent it was to protect my family.

Since then, I have worked tirelessly to create a safe and stable life for my children. I currently have sole custody, and the court allowed limited visitation because of the domestic violence they witnessed and experienced.

Now, my ex-husband is asking the court for unsupervised, in-person visitation out of state, without completing the therapy or counseling needed to address the past abuse. Allowing that would put my children’s safety and emotional well-being at risk.

I am fighting to keep the protective order in place and maintain structured online visitation that prioritizes my children’s safety.

I am raising money to retain a qualified and confident family law attorney to represent us and ensure my children remain safe. Every donation—big or small—helps cover attorney fees, court filings, and legal costs directly related to this case.

If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign would mean the world to our family.

Thank you for standing with us and helping turn fear into hope.

#ProtectOurPeace #FromFearToHope