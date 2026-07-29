A Mother's Fight to Keep Her Family Stable

If you know me, you know that asking for help is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. I have always worked hard to provide for my family, handle my responsibilities, and do everything I can to give my children a stable life. Today, I am setting my pride aside because my family needs support during one of the most difficult seasons we have faced.

Recently, I lost my job due to circumstances beyond my control. While I am actively searching for employment and pursuing new opportunities, the bills continue to come, and the responsibility of caring for four children does not pause.

As a mother, my greatest concern is making sure my children continue to have stability, security, and a place they can call home. My biggest goal is to keep my children in their home, in their schools, and connected to the community they know, love, and feel safe in. I do not want them to lose the sense of normalcy they have worked so hard to build.

This fundraiser will help cover essential expenses such as housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, and other basic necessities while I work to secure new employment and regain financial stability. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help relieve some of the pressure and allow me to focus on providing for my children during this transition.

This is not a handout. It is a mother fighting to protect her family, maintain stability for her children, and keep moving forward despite unexpected setbacks. I remain hopeful, determined, and committed to rebuilding, but I cannot do it alone.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping my family in your prayers would mean more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you are able to provide. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping me continue this fight for my family.

With gratitude,

Diamond & Family ❤️



