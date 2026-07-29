A Mother’s Fight to Care for Her Son ..

I am a single mom, and my 10-year-old son is nonverbal autistic. Recently, he was diagnosed with epilepsy and has been in and out of the hospital. On top of that, I noticed he was having trouble walking, so I took him to an orthopedic surgeon. They decided he needs double foot reconstruction surgery and three bone tumors removed for biopsy. It’s been overwhelming, and I’ve been doing everything I can to support him through these challenges.





To make things even harder, my mom passed away unexpectedly. She was our only family and support, and her loss has left us feeling alone. Between hospital stays, doctor appointments, and grieving, I’ve fallen behind on bills and haven’t been able to work. I plan to return to work as soon as my son’s surgery and recovery are done and he is better, but right now, we need help to get through this difficult time.





The funds raised will help us catch up on rent and utilities, so we can stay in our home and keep things stable for my kids. It will also help us through my son’s surgery and recovery, giving me the peace of mind to focus on his health without worrying about finances. I appreciate any help, whether it’s a donation or simply sharing our story. I know times are tough for everyone, and I wouldn’t ask unless I truly needed it. Thank you for reading, and for any kindness you can offer. Your support will make a real difference for me and my family