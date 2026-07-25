A Mother's Fight: Help Nilda Battle CKD & Recover

My name is Rei John, and I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your prayers and financial support for my beloved mother, Nilda, who is currently fighting for her life in the hospital.





Our journey began in February 2024, when we learned that my mom had Stage 5 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). It was devastating news that changed our lives overnight. We knew the road ahead would be difficult, but we held on to hope and did everything we could to support her treatment.





On March 6, 2024, our worst fears became reality. My mom's condition suddenly deteriorated due to inconsistent dialysis, and we had to call an ambulance to rush her to the hospital. Her body had become severely swollen from fluid buildup, and she was in excruciating pain—so much so that even the slightest touch caused her unbearable discomfort.





What made that day even more heartbreaking was the struggle to find a hospital that could admit her. We spent several agonizing hours searching for available care while watching her suffer. After finally being admitted, doctors immediately performed emergency dialysis.





From that day forward, she never missed another dialysis session, and we remained hopeful that things would slowly improve.





But on June 29, 2026 until the present - our family was faced with another heartbreaking emergency.





A day before her scheduled dialysis, my mom began feeling extremely unwell. Her condition rapidly worsened, and she was rushed to the emergency room once again. Since the day of admission, she is unable to speak because of a severe throat infection. She has been suffering from a high fever and dangerously high blood pressure, reaching 200/90 consistently for many hours. Since her admission, she has been unable to eat or even drink due to the intense pain in her throat.





The doctors have confirmed that she has a severe throat infection, which may be related to the complications of her Stage 5 CKD. She now needs further evaluation by an ENT specialist and a vascular specialist to determine the best course of treatment.





The emotional pain of seeing my mother suffer is already overwhelming, but the financial burden has become just as difficult. Within only a few hours of arriving at the emergency room, our hospital bill had already reached ₱25,526 because of the emergency procedures, tests, medications, and life-saving equipment she urgently needed. We managed to pay ₱10,000 as a down payment so she could be fully admitted and continue receiving treatment. However, in less than 24 hours, our hospital bill had already risen to ₱49,566 (as of June 30, 4:00 AM), and it continues to increase each day as she remains hospitalized.





As much as we want to shoulder every expense ourselves, our family has already exhausted much of our resources from more than a year of continuous dialysis, medications, laboratory tests, and hospital visits. We are now humbly asking for help.





Any amount, no matter how small, will go directly toward my mother's hospital bills, medications, laboratory tests, specialist consultations, and ongoing treatment. If you are unable to donate, we would be deeply grateful if you could share our story with your family and friends. Your prayers, kindness, and generosity mean more to us than words can express.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for keeping my mother in your prayers, and for any support you can extend during this incredibly difficult time.





May God bless you and your loved ones abundantly.