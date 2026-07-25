A Mother’s fight for stability and a fresh start

My name is Catherine, and I am a mother of two wonderful daughters. For many years, I have worked hard through self-employment and other jobs to provide for my family and maintain our independence. I have always taken pride in working for what we need, but today I find myself facing one of the most challenging seasons of my life.

I am living with stage 5 kidney disease and currently undergo hemodialysis three times each week. The physical and emotional demands of treatment have made it increasingly difficult to maintain consistent work while managing my health and the responsibilities of being a parent. Even through these challenges, I remain committed to my health, my children, and building a better future for our family.

Over the past several months, I have faced significant financial, emotional, and physical hardships while trying to regain stability. Recently, my truck—the primary way I earn income—broke down, leaving me without a reliable means to work and making it even harder to keep up with essential expenses.

I am humbly asking for support with necessities such as housing, utilities, groceries, transportation to and from dialysis, medical-related expenses, and the costs associated with getting back on my feet. My goal is not only to regain stability and return to work as my health allows, but also to create a more secure future for my daughters and myself.

Another major challenge has been the lack of a strong support system here in Michigan. Without that support, it has been much harder to maintain stability while navigating my health challenges and financial hardships. One of my long-term goals is to relocate to Georgia, where I have family support and can begin rebuilding with a stronger foundation around us.

I am committed to moving forward, working toward independence, and creating a healthier and more stable future for my family. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help with immediate living expenses, transportation needs, medical-related costs, and the steps needed to rebuild.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my story would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read about my journey, for your kindness, and for keeping my family in your thoughts. I am truly grateful for any support, encouragement, or help you are able to provide.



