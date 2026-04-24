A Mother’s Fight for Biblical Education

I'm Britney. Just a mom on fire for Christ and heartbroken for her children. My twins Paxton and Riley are 9. They're sweet kids who still believe in God’s never ending love and mercy. But public school is stealing that from them.

My son came home crying last month. He asked me, "Mom, am I bad because I'm white?" He's nine years old. He was taught that his skin color makes him guilty. I held him while he sobbed.

My daughter is being told that modesty is "oppressive" and that she should rebel against her dad and me. She's a child. She should be worrying about sleepovers, not sexuality.

They're being brainwashed. Not educated. Brainwashed.

I found a Christian school that will teach them who they really are—children of God, not victims or villains. But it costs double for twins. We can't afford it alone.

I'm not asking for a handout. I'm asking for help saving my babies' souls.

We need $10,000 by Sept 10. We’ve set this date so the kids can have their deposit for the school year and in honor of our amazing brother in Christ, Charlie. It’s through his amazing mission and dedication to ensuring our children feel proud to be who they are, that we’re moved to take this step for the twins.

Please. If you've ever felt like the world is coming for your kids, you know this pain. Give what you can. Pray if you can't.





I'm begging you. Help me get them out.