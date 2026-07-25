A Mother's Fight for a Fresh Start

I never imagined I would be in a position where asking for help would become my only option. I am a single mother doing everything I can to provide a safe and loving life for my son, but life has brought us more challenges than I ever thought possible.

After losing my job, I found myself struggling just to keep a roof over our heads. I am currently unemployed and have no steady income. The only support I receive is limited government cash assistance and EBT benefits to help put food on the table. Every day is filled with worry about how I will pay for basic necessities and create a stable future for my child.

In addition to financial hardship, I have been trying to heal from the emotional trauma of a domestic violence situation. The experience left me battling anxiety and depression, making it even harder to rebuild my life. Despite everything, I continue fighting because my son deserves a mother who never gives up.

Just when I thought things couldn't get any harder, my car broke down. It was my only reliable way to get to job interviews, medical appointments, school activities, and eventually work. Without transportation, finding employment has become nearly impossible. I want nothing more than the opportunity to work, become financially independent, and provide the life my son deserves—but I need reliable transportation to make that happen.

I am asking for your kindness and support to help me purchase a dependable vehicle. A car would give me the chance to accept employment, commute to work, attend interviews, and begin rebuilding our lives. Your generosity is not just helping buy a vehicle—it is giving a struggling mother hope, independence, and the opportunity to create a better future for her child.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to stability. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story would mean the world to us.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your compassion, your prayers, and your support. My son and I are deeply grateful for every act of kindness during this difficult chapter of our lives.