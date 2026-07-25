A Mother's Cry For Help 🙏🏾

Hello Everyone My Name Is Michelle And Im In Desperate Need Of Your Help To Raise Money For A Lawyer To Reopen My Son's Case Because It Was Ruled As Him Unaliving Himself By Medical Examiners And That Doesn't Sit Well With Me Because I Know My Son And He Was Such A Happy Person, Always Smiling,Loving Life And Loving His Family In Which He Has A Son That Will One Day Needs To Know The TRUTH About What Happened To His Dad That Should Be Here Raising, Supporting Him In Sports And Teaching Him How To Be A Young Man BUT He Was Robbed Of That So Now His Son Will Grow Up WITHOUT HIS Dad In His Life And He's Gonna Want To Know Why? So With YOUR Help Donating Whatever God Lay On Your Heart To Donate Will Be A Step Closer To Getting The Answers His Son, Myself, His Dad And The Rest Of The Family So Desperately Need. Please Keep In Mind That Anything Helps, ANYTHING! I Miss My Son So Much, Its Hard To Breathe. My son Wants Me To Know What Happened To Him. He's Appeared In My Dreams Showing Me Things That He Wants Me To Know. That's Why Its So Crucial To Hire An Attorney So That I Can Finally Find Out What Happened To My Son And With You're Gracious Donations I Will Finally Get The The Answers I've Been Waiting For. I Need JUSTICE For My Son! His Life Didn't Matter To Them BUT It Matters To The People Who LOVES Him! Thank y'all So Very Much For The Love And Donations, May God Bless All Who Can Give And Those Who Wants To Give But Can't ❤️🌸