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A Mother With No Support System Needs Help

Goal$10,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMiquesha Simmons

A Mother With No Support System Needs Help

Hello everyone,


My name is Mikequesha, and I am a mother doing everything I can to provide for my two children during one of the hardest times of our lives.


I never imagined I would have to ask for help like this, but today I am reaching out because my family is facing homelessness and we have no support system to turn to. It is just me and my children. We do not have family members who can help with housing, childcare, or financial assistance. Every responsibility falls on me alone.


One of the biggest challenges I face is that I am unable to work a full-time job because I have no one to watch my children. I do not have a babysitter, family member, or anyone I can rely on for childcare. Despite these obstacles, I continue to search for employment, apply for assistance programs, and do everything in my power to create a stable future for my children.


This fundraiser will help us with housing expenses, food, car repairs, childcare needs, and other basic necessities while I work toward getting back on my feet. My children deserve a safe place to sleep, and I am determined to do everything I can to make that happen. I truly REFUSE do something illegal in my life to seek help that will jeopardize my freedom , my safety and most importantly me losing my kids!! So I’m desperately asking as a community, as a unity for help, within anything God allows you to bless us with.


If you are able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it would mean more than words can express. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would be a tremendous blessing.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, and support give us hope during a time when we need it most. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping me fight for my children and our future.


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