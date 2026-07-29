Help a Mother Break Free from Student loan Debt





Hi everyone,





I’ve gone back and forth about posting this because I’m not someone who usually asks for help. But right now, I’m feeling overwhelmed and I could really use some support.

When I decided to go to school, I truly believed I was doing the right thing for my future and for my daughter. I took out student loans thinking it would help me build a stable life. I don’t regret getting my education but the debt that came with it has been harder than I expected.

Every month I make payments, and it feels like I’m barely making a dent. It’s stressful knowing how much I owe and how long it could take to pay off. It affects my peace of mind more than I like to admit. I work hard, but after bills, childcare, and everyday expenses, there isn’t much left to get ahead.

I’m trying to break this cycle and create some breathing room financially. The money raised will go directly toward paying down my student loans so I can lower my balance and move toward real stability. If you’re able to donate, I would be incredibly grateful. If not, even sharing this would mean a lot to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for supporting me in any way you can.





Hawa











