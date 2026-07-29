A mother in need

I never imagined I’d be in a position where I had to ask for help, but life has been overwhelming lately. As a single mom, I’m doing everything I can to stay strong and provide a stable life for my child while trying to rebuild from a difficult season in life. Between bills, daily expenses, and unexpected emergencies, I’ve fallen behind and am struggling to catch up on basic needs.





Right now, I’m trying to raise emergency money toward getting a reliable vehicle along with help for housing, transportation, food, and other essentials while I work toward getting back on my feet. Having dependable transportation would help me get to work, handle daily responsibilities, and create a more stable future for me and my child. Any support truly means more than words can explain.