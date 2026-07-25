A Mother Fighting Debt and Financial Hardship

Hello,

My name is Ria, and I am a mother from Indonesia. I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask strangers for help, but my family's financial situation has become extremely difficult.

Over the years, we accumulated debt from several sources while trying to support our family's daily needs and responsibilities. Despite our efforts to work hard and make regular payments, the total debt has become more than we can manage.

Currently, our family's income is approximately IDR 3.6 million per month (around USD 220). Most of this income is immediately used to pay debts, leaving very little for food and other basic necessities.

Our current debts include:

Online loans: IDR 15,000,000

Family loan: IDR 23,000,000

Motorcycle loan: IDR 18,000,000

Bank loan: IDR 11,000,000

Other small debt: IDR 400,000

Total debt: approximately IDR 67,400,000 (about USD 4,100).

I am not asking for luxury or comfort. My goal is simply to provide food, stability, and a better future for my family while working toward financial recovery.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would help reduce the burden we are carrying. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would also mean a great deal to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide.

With gratitude,

Ria