A Mother A Diagnosis and a Different Path

Hi, my name is Tasha. I'm 39 years old, a mom to three incredible boys, and I've spent most of my adult life bartending. I live in Oregon, and this place — the trees, the night sky, the quiet — it's home in the truest sense. One of my favorite things is laying outside after dark and just staring up at the stars. It's the kind of peace that's hard to put into words.

A few months ago, that peace got shaken.

I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I watched my grandmother fight this same disease when I was young, and the moment I heard those words, my mind went straight to my boys. What happens to them if I don't make it? That was my first thought. My second was that I couldn't bring myself to put my body through chemo, radiation, or surgery. And my third — the one that surprised me most — was doubt. I've always been strong, determined, independent. I've never let anything shake my faith or my drive to show up for my kids every single day. But cancer made me wonder, for the first time, if I was strong enough.

My fear isn't really about what I'll have to go through. It's about what my boys will have to watch me go through. That's what breaks my heart.

When I found Hope4Cancer — a treatment center in Mexico that focuses on natural, non-invasive approaches — I felt like I could breathe again for the first time since my diagnosis. I truly believe in this path. But getting there and affording the treatments is more than our family can manage on our own right now.

Asking for help doesn't come naturally to me, especially when I think about the babies and young children fighting this disease. But I have three boys who need their mom, and I'm not ready to let go. So I'm asking.

If you're able to donate, you're bringing me one step closer to the treatment I believe can save my life — and that means everything to me and my family. If donating isn't possible right now, sharing this is just as meaningful.

From the bottom of our hearts — thank you. 🤍