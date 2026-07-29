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A moms dream to be a pediatric nurse

Goal$27,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrailey Phillips

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brailey Phillips

A moms dream to be a pediatric nurse

Hi everyone,

My name is Brailey, and I am a wife, a mother to three beautiful little girls, and a nursing student working toward my BSN. I never imagined how difficult this journey would be, but I also never imagined how deeply passionate I would become about caring for children and families during some of the hardest moments of their lives.

My dream is to become a pediatric nurse, hopefully working in the NICU, PICU, or pediatric oncology. I want to be the nurse who comforts scared parents, advocates for children who cannot advocate for themselves, and provides care with compassion, patience, and love. As a mother myself, my heart has always been drawn toward helping children heal.

But right now, the biggest obstacle standing between me and this dream is the financial burden of nursing school.

I am currently enrolled in an accelerated BSN program, and balancing school while raising three children has stretched me emotionally, mentally, physically, and financially. There are nights I stay up studying after my girls are asleep, mornings that begin before sunrise, and days where I question how I’m going to make everything work. Even through the exhaustion and stress, I continue pushing forward because I know this calling is bigger than me.

My tuition costs and school expenses have become overwhelming, and I am humbly asking for help raising $27,000 to continue my education and complete this journey. These funds will go directly toward tuition, books, clinical supplies, uniforms, transportation, and the costs that come with pursuing this degree while supporting my family.

Asking for help is not easy for me. I’ve always tried to carry everything on my own, but I’ve learned that sometimes strength also means allowing others to support you when you need it most.

This dream is not just about earning a degree. It’s about creating a better future for my daughters. It’s about showing them that even when life is difficult, you keep going. It’s about becoming a nurse who can make a difference in the lives of children and families who need comfort, hope, and care during their most vulnerable moments.

If you feel led to donate, share, or even simply pray for my journey, I would be incredibly grateful. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to becoming the pediatric nurse I’ve worked so hard to become.

Thank you for believing in me and helping me continue this journey.

With love and gratitude,

Brailey

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