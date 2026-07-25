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A Mom Who Gives Back Now Needs a Helping Hand ⭐

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$135 USD

Fundraiser created byCynthia Nelson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cynthia Nelson

A Mom Who Gives Back Now Needs a Helping Hand ⭐


On July 20, our only vehicle was totaled in an accident that left me injured. While I am incredibly thankful to still be here, losing our only vehicle has left my son and me without reliable transportation.


What makes this even harder is that next week would have marked one full year since I was finally able to get back on the road. Before getting that vehicle, my son and I spent nearly eight months without one. We did everything we could to make it work, but anyone raising a child with special needs knows how difficult life becomes without reliable transportation. Now, we're facing that reality all over again.


I am a disabled single mother raising an amazing little boy with special needs. Before becoming disabled, I worked in healthcare, and my passion has always been helping others. That passion never left. Recently, I began building a small business dedicated to supporting parents of children with unique needs by sharing practical guidance, resources, and real-life experience. Just as those doors were beginning to open, this accident brought everything to a standstill.


Living on disability means every dollar already has a purpose. My monthly income keeps a roof over our heads, pays our bills, puts food on the table (barely), and allows me to care for my son. There simply isn't room to save for a major emergency like replacing a totaled vehicle.


Right now, my biggest goal is obtaining a rental vehicle so my son can continue attending his various therapies Monday through Friday without interruption. Those appointments are vital to his growth and development, and I don't want him to lose the progress he has worked so hard to make because we no longer have reliable transportation.


Any funds raised beyond the cost of a rental vehicle will go directly toward purchasing a safe, dependable replacement vehicle, along with the expenses that come with getting it on the road. Having reliable transportation will allow me to continue taking my son where he needs to be and help me continue rebuilding the small business that I hope will one day allow me to give back to even more families.


This isn't about my pride. It's about making sure my son continues to receive the care, consistency, and opportunities he deserves.


If you've ever followed my journey, supported my small business, or simply believe in helping families through difficult seasons, I would be incredibly grateful for your support. Whether you're able to donate, share this fundraiser, or keep us in your prayers, every act of kindness helps move my little family one step closer to getting back on our feet.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us move forward with hope🫂 GodBless 🫶🏾🙏🏾

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