A mom that is starting over from domestic violence

My name is Kay, and I’m a single mom doing everything I can to keep my family together while I work toward a better future. I’m currently in school full‑time, trying to build a career that will give my children stability, security, and the kind of life they deserve.

Recently, everything in our world shifted. We lost our place to live, and despite my best efforts, I haven’t been able to secure safe housing for me and my kids. I’ve been juggling school, parenting, and trying to find somewhere stable for us to stay, but the truth is: I can’t do this alone anymore.

I’ve always been the type of mother who pushes through, who figures things out, who keeps going even when life gets heavy. But right now, I’m facing a situation that no parent should have to face — trying to keep my children safe without a stable home.

I’m raising funds to help us secure temporary housing, cover basic necessities, and keep us afloat while I continue my education. Every dollar helps us stay together, stay safe, and stay hopeful.

If you’re able to donate, share, or simply send encouragement, it means more than you know. Thank you for seeing us, supporting us, and helping us hold on to the future I’m working so hard to build.



