A Mom standing in faith to protect my son's future

Standing in Faith for God's Protection of My Son's Future

I’m Tiffany, and I’m a mother fighting to protect my son’s safety, healing, and future. After spending $59,500 on a year‑and‑a‑half custody battle I have exhausted all savings and emergency funds I have worked so hard to build. The case ended in mediation only because I no longer had the resources to move forward with the trial.

Just weeks later I was served with a new petition, the father seeking sole custody and requesting that I have no access or supervised visitation. At the same time, professionals have recommended inpatient rehabilitation to support my son’s recovery.





I now carry an $18,000 loan from the first case, a $6,000 inpatient mental‑health bill, and the new case is expected to cost $30,000–$50,000 because of a new amicus being assigned, a new custody evaluator, multiple mediations, new retainer for legal representation, and ongoing attorney fees.





My goal of $78,000 reflects the true cost of protecting my son and securing the treatment he urgently needs. If you feel led to pray, share, or support, it means more than I can express.





Why I’m Asking for Help

Less than a month after our previous case ended, I found myself facing a new legal battle — one that threatens my ability to remain present in my son’s life. This petition arrived at the same time professionals are urging inpatient rehabilitation to support his healing and long‑term stability.

The financial strain from the first case has already left me carrying significant debt. Now, with a new retainer to obtain representation, a new amicus attorney, a new evaluator, multiple mediations, and additional hearings ahead, the projected cost of this case is far beyond what I can manage alone. On top of that, inpatient rehabilitation and continued therapy are essential for my son’s well‑being.





I am doing everything I can to follow God, protect my child, and secure the care he needs — but this season requires more than I can carry by myself.





Explanation of my goal and the dollar amount requested

The $78,000 goal is not just a number — it represents the full weight of what I must secure to protect my son’s future. It includes the debt from the first case, the remaining balance from his previous inpatient stay, the extensive costs of this new legal battle, and the treatment professionals say he urgently needs. I wish the need were smaller. I wish this season were easier. But this is the honest total required to give my son the chance to heal, recover, and grow into the young man God created him to be.

Cost Breakdown for $78,000:

Previous legal fees - Outstanding loan - $18,000 Past Child Inpatient Mental-Health Bill - $6,000 New Custody Case Legal Fees - $30,000-$50,000 Inpatient Rehabilitation for Child- $8,000-$12,000 Therapy & Reunification Services - $2,000-$5,000





Every prayer, every share, and every gift — no matter the size — helps carry a burden no mother should have to carry alone.





What Your generosity and support will make possible in helping to provide:

• Legal representation for the new case

• Court‑ordered professionals including the amicus, evaluator, and mediations

• Inpatient rehabilitation recommended by professionals

• Therapy and reunification services

• Remaining balances from the previous case and treatment

• Stability and safety for my son during the most critical season of his life





Every gift by contribution is a reminder that God sends help through people who care and that He uses people as vessels of His provision.





Why This Matters

My son has endured more than most adults ever will. I have followed every court order, attended every appointment, and reshaped my entire life to support his healing. I am committed to raising him in a home filled with peace, stability, and God’s love.





The decisions made in this case — and the treatment he receives — will shape the direction of his entire future. I cannot afford to be unrepresented or unable to secure the care he urgently needs.





I am trusting God to surround us with people who will lift our arms when we are weary, just as Aaron and Hur lifted Moses’ arms when he could no longer hold them up alone.





I believe God sees every tear and hears every prayer. I believe He fights for the vulnerable and provides for His children. And I believe He will make a way through this situation, even when I cannot see it yet.





If you feel led to give, share, or pray, I am deeply grateful.





Thank you for reading our story. Thank you for caring about a child’s safety and a mother’s fight to protect him. May God bless you for every prayer, every share, and every act of generosity.





Heavenly Father,

I come before you with a humble heart, placing my son, our situation, and every unknown detail into your hands. You see what I cannot see, You know what I cannot know, and You fight battles I cannot fight on my own.

Lord, I ask for Your protection over my child - surround him with Your peace, Your Healing, and Your covering. Guide every professional, every decision-maker, and every person involved so that the truth is revealed, wisdom is followed, and his well-being is placed above all else.

God, please strengthen me as a mother, let me see my faults and where I can improve. Give me clarity, endurance, and courage for each step ahead. Provide the resources, support, and favor needed to walk through this season without fear. Remind me daily that You are my refuge, my provider, and my defender.

Father, please bless with great abundance every person who prays for us, shares, or supports us with their love and generosity. Let them feel your presence and goodness in their own lives.

I trust in You completely, Lord. I place this entire situation at Your feet and believe You will make a way where there seems to be no way.

In Jesus' name, Amen





“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” — Psalm 46:1