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A Mom Fighting to Rebuild and Reunite

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTiasha Stewart

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tiasha Stewart

A Mom Fighting to Rebuild and Reunite

There’s a moment in every story where the hero stands at a crossroads — one path worn down by struggle, the other glowing faintly with possibility. That’s where I am right now.


My name is Tia, and for the past few years, life has felt like a storm I’ve been trying to outrun. I’ve rebuilt myself more times than I can count, stitched together hope when things fell apart, and kept moving forward even when the road felt impossibly heavy.


But through everything, one thing has stayed constant:

my daughter.

My heart.

My North Star.


She lives in Harmony, PA — and I’m working every single day to rebuild the stability I need to be with her again. Not someday. Not “when things calm down.” Now.


I’ve been growing my small handmade business, creating celestial‑themed jewelry and accessories that help me stay grounded and connected to something bigger than the chaos around me. Every piece I make feels like a tiny spark of hope — a reminder that even in dark seasons, light still exists.


But right now, I’m facing a gap I can’t bridge alone.


I’m working to secure stable housing, rebuild my financial footing, and make the trip to Harmony so I can be closer to my daughter and restart our life with the stability she deserves. I’m doing everything I can — selling, creating, hustling, rebuilding — but I’ve reached the part of the story where the hero needs a little help from the village.


Your support will help me:


- Rebuild stability

- Secure safe housing

- Travel to Harmony, PA

- Reunite with my daughter

- Continue growing my small business so I can stay on my feet long‑term


Every donation, every share, every prayer — it all becomes part of the story.

Part of the magic.

Part of the bridge that gets me back to her.


Thank you for believing in a mom who refuses to give up, a daughter waiting in Harmony, and a future that’s finally starting to glow again.


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