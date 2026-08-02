A Mission of Hope for Dominican Children

This year, our missions team has the privilege of traveling to the Dominican Republic to share the love of Jesus with children and families in underserved communities.

During our trip, we will visit schools, churches, and neighborhoods in some of the poorest areas, where we organize children's services filled with worship, Bible lessons, games, and the message of God's love. We also bring smiles by distributing snacks, toys, books, school supplies, and small gifts to the children we meet.

For many of these children, this is more than just receiving a gift—it's an opportunity to experience hope, encouragement, and to hear that they are deeply loved by God.

Your support will help provide:

✈️ Transportation for our mission team 📚 Children's books and educational materials 🧸 Toys and gifts for the children 🍎 Snacks and refreshments ❤️ Supplies for children's ministry and outreach

Every donation, no matter the size, helps us reach more children with the love of Christ and create lasting memories that point them to Him.

Thank you for partnering with us in this mission. Together, we can bring hope, joy, and the message of Jesus to children who need it most.

"Let the little children come to me..." — Matthew 19:14