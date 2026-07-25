A mission in St. Lucia

My name is Malachi, and on July 24, I will be traveling to the beautiful Caribbean island of St. Lucia with YWAM for a 10-day missions trip.





During this trip, I will have the opportunity to serve the people of St. Lucia by showing Christ’s love through service, encouragement, and sharing the hope that God has graciously given me.





The funds raised will help cover my travel expenses, the program cost, and any additional expenses that may arise throughout the trip. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps make this mission possible, and I am incredibly grateful for your support.





If you’re not able to give financially, I would deeply appreciate your prayers. Please pray that God would use this trip to bless the people of St. Lucia, give our team wisdom and strength, and allow me to be a faithful witness of His love.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for supporting me through your prayers or your generosity. May God bless you!











