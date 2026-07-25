"A Missed Diagnosis Nearly Cost Me My Life—Help Me

Help Me Recover and Rebuild After a Serious Health Crisis

Hello everyone,

I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but a recent health crisis has left me struggling to catch up financially.

What initially appeared to be a simple urinary tract infection turned out to be much more serious. After multiple visits seeking medical care, I eventually learned that I had an obstruction in my ureter that was affecting my kidney. By the time the issue was properly identified, my kidney had become severely enlarged and required urgent treatment.

The experience was frightening, physically exhausting, and financially devastating. Because I did not have health insurance, I faced significant challenges obtaining the care I needed and have spent the last several months trying to recover while falling behind on essential expenses.

I am raising $4500 to help cover basic living expenses and medication while I continue rebuilding my health and financial stability.

This support would help relieve the immediate financial pressure and allow me to focus on moving forward instead of worrying about how I will cover basic necessities.

Every donation, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this campaign with others would mean so much to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you can provide during this difficult time.

With gratitude,

Emma