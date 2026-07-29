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A Miracle For Piper

Goal$25,990 USD
Raised$5,453 USD

Fundraiser created byKyle Raney

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kyle Raney

A Miracle For Piper

Meet Piper, a 15 year old athlete that plays competitive club basketball year-round with big dreams of playing in college. The court is her happy place. It’s where she feels most like herself.


Just a few weeks ago on the evening of Easter, everything changed.


In our driveway, Piper was shooting the basketball around when she came down on her knee wrong. All the imaging scans showed a mild meniscus strain/possible tear but after weeks of crutches/bracing and PT her intense pain was not going away. We asked for a second opinion because her pain was so out of proportion to the injury and was not prepared to hear that this was not a just a small knee injury but rather a rare and devastating condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.


CRPS is a disorder of the nervous system where the brain and nerves begin misfiring. Pain signals that are meant to protect the body get stuck in an “on” position. For Piper, that has meant relentless, excruciating pain that no injury should cause.


Our strong, determined athlete who used to push through tough practices and games is now facing a level of pain that is hard to even put into words.


She hasn’t been able to walk.

Her knee has locked in a bent position.

The lightest touch to her skin can feel unbearable… even something as small as air or water moving across her leg.


And in the last week, the pain has spread beyond her knee into her stomach and chest, sending us to the ER in fear of something life-threatening… only to learn it’s the CRPS progressing to other areas of her body.


She’s been in the hospital, on countless medications, trying to get even a small amount of relief but nothing has worked. On a constant basis, the pain sits at an 8/9 out of 10 even with multiple medications.


This is not just physical.

It’s taken her away from school.

Away from her team.

Away from the life she loves.


And the hardest part… watching a strong, faith-filled 15-year-old begin to feel worn down by something she cannot control.


💔


There is hope.


We have found a specialized program called Holistic Centered Treatment. They focus specifically on treating conditions like CRPS by addressing the nervous system and helping retrain the brain and body through an intensive program that is 3 1/2 months long.


But like many specialized treatments, it is not covered by insurance.

Between ongoing medical bills, treatment costs, and everything that comes with it, we are stepping into something that feels bigger than we can carry alone.


We are believing for healing.

For restoration.

For Piper to get her life back.


As Piper's parents, Cassie & Kyle Raney, know that we serve a BIG God. He knit her together perfectly. He created every cell and ever nerve in her body. He can restore her body. We believe in His healing power.


🙏 If you feel led to support in any way... through prayer, sharing, or giving... it would mean more than we can express.


Every bit of support helps carry us forward.

Most of all, we are asking for a miracle.

Because Piper still has dreams to chase… and we believe this is not the end of her story. ❤️ She will walk again. She will run again. She will live life to the fullest again.



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