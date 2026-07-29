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A Miracle for Hannah

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$5,138 USD

Fundraiser created byDevan Deal

Fundraiser funds will be received by Devan Deal

A Miracle for Hannah

Hannah’s Story


Hannah is a 26 year old loving wife, a mother of two beautiful daughters, and someone who fills so many important roles in the lives of those around her. She is deeply loved by her family, friends, and everyone who knows her.


On Wednesday, March 25, Hannah came home from Hayden’s soccer practice excited to eat dinner. Shortly after, she suddenly became very sick, feeling nauseous and vomiting. As the evening went on, her symptoms worsened, and she was taken to the hospital.


While being treated, she developed flash pulmonary edema, causing fluid to rapidly fill her lungs and making it extremely difficult to breathe. Doctors made the decision to intubate her, but during the procedure her blood pressure dropped dangerously low, and her condition rapidly declined.


She was transferred to San Juan Regional Medical Center, where doctors discovered her heart’s left ventricle was functioning at only 15%. She was placed on a ventilator and required multiple medications to support her blood pressure and heart function.


On March 26, she was life-flighted to UNM for advanced care. There, she was placed on full life support, including ECMO, an Impella device, dialysis, and a ventilator, machines now doing the work her body couldn’t. During this time, doctors performed a biopsy on her heart and began working to get her into a more advanced hospital where she could potentially be a candidate for a heart transplant if absolutely necessary.


She has shown some improvement during her time at UNM like wiggling her toes and mouthing I love you to her husband Devan, we are incredibly thankful for every step forward.


As of, April 1, Hannah is being transferred to the University of Utah for even more specialized care and further evaluation.


This came completely out of nowhere, and doctors are still searching for answers.


We are standing in faith, believing God is not done with Hannah yet. If you feel led, please pray for Hannah, for healing, strength, and wisdom for her doctors. And if you’re able to give, your support will help with medical, travel, and unexpected expenses.


Thank you for standing with us. ?❤️


Update as of 4/2/2026 she was flown from UNM to University of Utah. Flight went well and she’s getting introduced to all the doctors and staff. They are reviewing her lengthy notes and actively working to figure out what caused this!


Update as of 4/3/2026 Devan, Daisy and Patrica made it to Salt Lake safely and have visited Hannah. They are still taking good care of her and getting acquainted with her. We love you all

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