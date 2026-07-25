A Mimi Getting TempCustody of Her 2 Grandbabies!

Hello family an friends, I am writing this to ask for help!!! I am a 44yr old single mom of a 9yr old daughter, and now because my oldest daughter and her husband are going through some things, I am getting Temporary Custody of my 2 granddaughters. The girls are 1 and 2yrs old. So now I will be a single mom of my 9yr old and the 1 and 2yrs old babies. I work full time as a 3rd shift Lead Dispatcher for a private security company. I don't make much but it was enough for me and my daughter but now I am going to have to take some time off of work to help my grandbabies adjust to their new place and to adjust to not having their parents with them for a time. Any donations given will be going to household bills, Clothes and diapers for the girls and anything else they might need. Thank you in advance for your time and any help you may be able to give!!!!

Sincerely ,

A loving Grandmother trying to help her Grandbabies!!!