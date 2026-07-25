A Mighty Van for Mighty Miles

We are raising funds for Miles David to help purchase a wheelchair accessible Ford Transit van that will provide safer, easier, and more reliable transportation for our family.





As Miles grows, so do his mobility needs. A wheelchair accessible vehicle would make everyday life significantly more manageable — from medical appointments and therapy visits to family outings, and simply getting from place to place comfortably and safely. Having a properly equipped van would provide greater independence, accessibility, and peace of mind for our entire family.





Miles' current car solution is reliable, but not the safest. He currently uses a harness system to lay across the back seat. As he gets bigger, it's becoming clear that this solution won't work for us for much longer. He does not tolerate car seats, but truly enjoys being in his wheelchair. With the wheelchair accessible van, we will be able to roll him right in and allow him to stay in his wheelchair while we drive! We are hopeful that this will be a safe and comfortable long term solution for him and our family as it continues to grow.





As many of you may know, Miles has a condition called FoxG1 Syndrome, along with a variety of other conditions and complications. He has significant global developmental delays, and still struggles with head control (a very important thing when discussing car safety). Despite all these challenges, he is an overall happy and very wiggly boy. He is so incredibly loved, and we are hopeful that this change will help keep him comfortable no matter where we are.





Our goal is to raise $75,000, and every donation — no matter the size — brings us one step closer to making this life-changing vehicle a reality for Miles. This feels like an impossible goal, but this amount will cover most of the purchase, leaving just the modification costs of around $20,000. In total, we will be paying around $95,000 for this van.





All funds raised will go directly toward the purchase of a wheelchair accessible Ford Transit van and related accessibility modifications.





Thank you for supporting Miles and helping us move forward together. Your kindness, generosity, prayers, shares, and encouragement mean more than we can express.