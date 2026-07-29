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A Message from the Heart

Goal$2,600 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Wilhelm

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Wilhelm

A Message from the Heart


Hello everyone,

It’s been a long, hard road these last few years, and I’ve decided it’s time to reach out to the community.

My life changed forever in March of 2022 when my wife of 30 years was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. She fought like a bear for over a year, and I did everything in my power to stand by her side. I depleted my savings and my 401k to cover her treatments and took time off work to be her full-time caregiver when things got difficult.

In June of 2023, I lost her.

The grief hit me harder than I can describe. I went into a deep depression, locking myself away for six months, barely speaking to anyone. What finally pulled me out of that darkness was a 2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP I traded for in April of 2024. That car became my therapy. Running the highways and keeping my mind busy on the road was the only thing that kept me sane and got me out of the house.

Unfortunately, the hits kept coming. In November of 2024, I had back surgery that failed, leaving me in constant, chronic pain. Then, this past April, the transmission in my Solstice started failing. It won't shift into 3rd or 4th gear, which means I’m stuck taking short trips to the grocery store and can no longer get out on the highway.

Being stuck at home in pain has caused me to fall back into a dark place. This car is my lifeline, and I’m struggling to keep my head above water without it.

The Goal

I am asking for help to get the transmission fixed and a new set of shocks put on the car so I can safely get back on the road.

  1. Total Needed: $2,600

If you are able to contribute anything at all, I would deeply appreciate it. Even if you can’t donate, please consider sharing this post. Getting back behind the wheel is about more than just driving for me—it’s about regaining my sanity and my life.

Thank you all for your love and support.


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