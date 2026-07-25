A Memorial Tribute to our Beloved Christopher

It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking loss of our beloved Christopher Micheal Oropeza.





Christopher had a heart of Gold and a gift for making everyone around him feel welcome. He loved being with family and friends and his laughter, kindness and vibrant personality could light up any room.





Christopher had a deep love for life, adventure and traveling the world. Most of all, he loved being around people. He had a joyful spirit and a way of making others smile. If there was music playing. he was the first one on the dance floor and always made the best dance partner.





As our family navigates this unimaginable loss, we have created this memorial fundraiser to help with funeral and memorial expenses. Any contribution, no matter the amount will help us honor Christopher's life and give him the farewell he deserves.





We believe in being transparent with everyone who is considering supporting the family during this difficult time. $5,320 will go toward the church to cover viewing, memorial service and cremation. $4,800 will help cover the reception, where family and friends can gather after the service to celebrate Christopher’s life, share memories and find comfort together. the funds will be received by Christopher's sister Dana and the funs will go directly to mira Lago funerals and cremations.





If you are unable to donate, we would be grateful if you could share this fundraiser and keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your love, kindness, generosity, prayers and support. We are deeply grateful for each and every one of you.





Forever loved, Forever remembered.





The Oropeza/Yanez family