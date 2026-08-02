A Memorial for My Daughter Kandance

Hello, my name is Tamico Caroline. I'm asking for help to give my daughter, Kandance, the memorial she never had.

Kandance passed away on June 25, 2021, a victim of domestic violence. She was one of a kind — always ready with a joke, always the life of the party, never turning away someone in need of a place to stay. She'd spray on body mist every five minutes and reapply her lip gloss every ten. I miss her more than words can say.

At the time, we couldn't afford to lay her to rest beside my mother, so her urn stays with us in the living room, watching over our family.

Now I'm raising my grandson, and I want him to know just how special his mother truly was. A proper memorial would mean the world to us and would help keep her memory and spirit alive for him.

Any donation, big or small, would be deeply appreciated. Thank you for reading Kandance's story and for any support you're able to give.