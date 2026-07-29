A Marine Vietnam Veteran and his rescued pitbull

My name is Lee, a disabled Vietnam veteran, and this is Brindle — an 8-year-old brindle pit mix who never asked for the nightmare he was born into.

I rescued him when his previous owners’ house was raided. They were drug dealers who treated him like a disposable fighting dog. They beat him, broke his elbow in a compound fracture, and never once took him to a vet. He probably refused to fight back — because that’s the kind of gentle soul he is — so they punished him even harder. No medical care, no kindness, just pain and fear.When I brought him home he was terrified of people, doors, even a simple collapsible baton on a walk. He still carries the scars — both physical and the deep trauma that makes him pace, guard doors, and flinch at touch. As a disabled vet myself, I know what it’s like to carry invisible wounds, and I’ve been working every day to rehabilitate him: teaching him that hands can be gentle, that not every closed door means danger, that he is finally safe.

But now he’s fighting a new battle. Last night he swallowed part of a rope toy. Emergency vets found an intestinal obstruction. They gave him fluids, pain relief, anti-nausea meds, and stomach protectants, but he may still need surgery. Because of his pre-existing injuries and age, pet insurance won’t touch him. The ER bill already hit $1,217 and any surgery will be thousands more.

Brindle is the sweetest, most forgiving boy who just wants to trust again. He’s not aggressive — he’s broken by people who never deserved him. As a disabled veteran on a fixed income, I’m doing everything I can, but I can’t do it alone.

If you can spare anything — even one dollar— it will go straight to his care, his x-rays, his surgery, and the long road to finally feeling safe. Every dollar helps this good boy learn that the world isn’t all pain anymore.

Thank you for giving Brindle (and this old vet) the chance he was never given before.

❤️ From Lee & Brindle