A Man with Tools can Provide for a Lifetime

Ever meet someone and think to yourself "These are good people; they just need a little help"? This happened to me after encountering Robert and Kristina Sullivan at a family event. Two very hard working and family-oriented people with genuinely kind hearts and loving dispositions. After 13 years of marriage, they are still completely devoted to each other and their 6 happy children who range in age from 7 months to 12 years old.

They have a small family business of scrap removal and hauling with several loyal customers in the area. Their hauling trailer, although sufficient for some jobs, needs to be upgraded to a hydraulic lift dump bed. This would help them expand their services to hauling construction and landscape materials such as rock, sand, topsoil, mulch, etc.

If they are given the proverbial fishing rod (in this case, a trailer with hydraulic lift), these are the kind of people who will fish for a lifetime and feed their large family for generations. Please help give the Sullivans the "leg up" they need to make a big difference in their family's lives.

If you cannot give anything, that's understandable given today's economy, but please share this fundraiser. It's so extremely important. You can send it out by email, text, and on social media. When people share, it results in an average of $35 raised per share. So, if things are tight for you, that's ok, your kindness in sharing will result in something very beautiful.

Also, please pray for them. Couldn't we all use someone praying for us?

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My husband and Kristina are cousins. Every penny raised will be given to the Sullivans. Hopefully, the goal is reached, and they can purchase the exact hydraulic lift dump trailer they need. Should the goal not be reached, they will still be given every penny raised to increase their ability to provide for their family. That could be anything from the trailer to business cards, it all depends on the kindness and generosity of people like you.

With deep gratitude to all who donate, pray, and/or share,

Christine