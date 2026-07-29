A Man and His Dog Need HELP now

Can anyone please help my husband and our dog? They are currently stranded in Virginia. Do to a cascade of events, they have no place to stay. Any dog lovers out there will understand that my husband can not leave our baby behind. Princess Amma Nomma Noodle LaQuisha Jenkins is our eight year old, black lab mix. She is sweet and goofy and her daddies constant sidekick. I am currently several states away starting a new job. The current temp in Virginia is in the 90's. If they could get a hotel for a least a week it would help out enormously. Please and thank you in advance.