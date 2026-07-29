A Loving Father that needs help from the Heart

Hello

I'm James a loving Father and Husband I have 8 girls and 1 son my children age range from 1 year old to 36 which 5 are with me they are 1,3,13,14,16 years old I work in Calhoun ga I have been struggling bad to take care of my children and to keep a roof over there heads it's hard I sacrifice so much I live pay check to pay check I get paid bi weekly my wife just started working she's an CNA but right we are in desperate need for help we are 2 months behind on rent I'm on short time at work because I slipped and fell on the job so I'm on 8 hours a day 5 days a week versus 12 hour days 4 days a week I work 4 on 4 off swing shift we will have to leave our home if I don't have the rent money by this Friday we have the eviction notice but the landlord is giving us until Friday we need help ASAP I know this is a short time to come forward and it's a big thing for me to ask for I'm swallowing my pride we need help fast and prayers from everyone the total we need to pay is 4037.00 but I'm trying to raise extra so I can stay a float until I get off work restrictions I'm on light duty thanks in advance to everyone that can help my family





I just wrecked my only car 5/22/2026 I totaled it I was going home and I and hit a concrete sewer sticking above the ground now no car at the moment can't get around and will be evicted Tuesday morning if I don't have my rent paid I was supposed to have it paid Friday that's why I was out trying to get help to pay my rent I apologize for my words it doesn't sound right to you all but I'm doing my best it's just my first time on the Internet asking for help which I need fast thank you