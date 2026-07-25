A Long Term solution to being homeless.

I'm trying to get enough for a down payment/closing costs on a house. I'm 46, never married, with severe asthma and Colitis. I was homeless for several years. Managing my health while being homeless was very tough. I've been able to hold down steady employment, however and I was able to save enough to buy a small camper and convince my cousin to let me stay on her property for 400 month. I do work full time, but it's been difficult to find employment that does any more than covering living expenses, let alone create and build a savings.

I've been asked to leave my current living situation by Christmas, and I'm trying to figure out what to do. I've been researching West Virginia houses, and have found several that need a lot of work, but are under 50k!!! My mortgage payment would actually be less than what I pay to live in a camper with no electricity.! Thankfully, I've been able to keep halfway decent credit, and I can qualify for a mortgage! Then comes the roadblock, down payment and closing costs. I can handle the monthly payment, but coming up with the lump sum seems impossible. If I sold what little belongings I have, and saved as much as possible, I could probably come up with 2k. I'm trying to raise enough to cover the rest.

I know everyone has a story, and a lot of people need help. I'm so close to being able to get myself some stability. I need to figure out a long term living situation while I still have the ability to work. I'm a good person, i don't drink or take drugs, I eat clean, and live as healthy a life as I can. I'm at a critical point in my life now that I'm getting close to 50 and I just need a little help getting over this hurdle. I just want to have a place to lay some roots, and return to being a productive, positive contributor to my community. Any help means more than you can imagine



