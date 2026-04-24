A Long Shot

Hello,

I am going to be as transparent as I can here, my name is Christopher Gomesz (Jr) and I am currently in the process of waiting for my Fiancée Visa to allow me to move to the US to be with my future wife.





While waiting for the process to finish I moved back in with my family however, in this time we got word that our weekly rent would more than double. (Not to mention the company I worked for just went out of business, but I will sort that out)





I am not asking for a life changing amount of support, just enough to get us through the month. I also love how you are also able to offer prayer on this site, so even a single prayer would be appreciated.





It’s strange, I am praying over and over about whether or whether not I should even be making this ad. But I will post it and pray that if it is his will, it lands on the lap of who ever is supposed to see it.