A Little Help With Unexpected Medical Expenses

My name is Brandy I’m 37 years old with 2 kids. I do have a job. I’m asking for help isn’t something we normally do, and honestly, making a GoFundMe isn’t something we ever expected to have to do. But lately it feels like one unexpected expense has come right after another.

Recently, our family has been hit with several medical expenses we simply weren’t prepared for — from a broken arm and unexpected hospital visits, to some pretty high dental bills, vision appointments, and needing new glasses. Any one of these things would have been manageable, but having them all happen so close together has really started to add up and put a strain on our budget.

We’re not looking for a lot, and we don’t expect anyone to take care of everything for us. We’re just hoping for a little help getting caught back up and taking some of the financial pressure off while we work through these unexpected expenses.

With Christmas getting closer, the timing has made things a little harder. Like any parents, we still want to be able to give our children a nice Christmas, even if it’s a simple one, without having to choose between that and keeping up with the medical bills that have suddenly piled up. Our main goal is simply to get some breathing room so we can continue taking care of our responsibilities and our family.

Anything raised will go toward helping with these unexpected medical, hospital, dental, and vision expenses. Truly, anything helps, and there is absolutely no pressure to donate. Even sharing our fundraiser would mean a lot to us.

Sometimes life just seems to throw everything at you at once, and this happens to be one of those times for our family. We’re incredibly thankful for anyone who takes the time to read this, share it, or help in any way. ❤️



