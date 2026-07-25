A Little Help When I Need It Most

Hi, I’m Gina.





I’ve always been someone who tries to find a way, keep going, and create solutions even when life gets challenging. Asking for help isn’t easy for me, but I’ve reached a point where a little support would make a meaningful difference.





I’m a landlord who rents out rooms, and I’m also continuing to work toward my dream of opening a shelter — a place where people can have safety, support, and a chance to rebuild.





Right now, I’m working through unexpected setbacks and expenses that have made it difficult to maintain the stability I’ve worked hard to create. I’m still pushing forward, still building, — I just need a little help getting through this season so it another.





I’m raising $15,000 to help with:

• Household and housing expenses

• Utilities and essential services

• Transportation

• Necessary repairs and outstanding expenses





This isn’t about giving up. It’s about creating some breathing room so I can continue moving forward ‘McTurner Foundation’.





If you’re able to contribute, thank you. If you’re not able to donate, sharing this means a lot.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. ❤️ if you prefer another way to support you can send

Cashapp. $GeanBean41

Chime. Regina-Jordan-9