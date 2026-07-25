A Little Help Goes a Long Way

Hi, me and my daughter have been struggling because. Recently I lost my job, and I have fallen behind on my rent and other bills. I have been applying for new jobs every day, but I have not received any calls back yet. I never imagined I would be in this situation, but I am putting my pride aside and asking for help during this difficult time.

Any amount that you can donate would mean so much to me. The money will go toward my rent, utilities, phone bill, and other essential expenses while I continue searching for work. I would truly appreciate any support, prayers, or even sharing this fundraiser with others.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me get through this challenging period. I am hopeful that I will find another job soon and be able to get back on my feet.