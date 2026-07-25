A Little Help for a Big Heart...

I am creating this fundraiser for a woman who would never ask for help herself, Alison Patton-McGhee, our fearless leader.





If you know her, you know she is the kind of person who shows up for others. She encourages, supports, listens, and pours into the people around her, often quietly and without asking for anything in return.





Right now, life has hit her family hard.





Just a few months after purchasing a used Hyundai, they were hit with devastating news: the camshaft has failed, and repairs are estimated at over $3,000. To make matters worse, they are still responsible for the monthly car payment on a vehicle they can barely drive. As if that were not enough, her husband’s car is now having mechanical issues as well, creating even more stress and uncertainty for their household.





To be clear, she did not ask me to do this.





I am doing this because sometimes the people who carry everyone else are the very ones who need to be carried for a little while. She does so much for all of us, I wanted to give back to her. This is what community is for, helping each other out.





If you cannot give, please consider sharing and praying for this family. Let’s remind her that she is not alone.





Sometimes the miracle is not one person giving a lot. Sometimes it is a community showing up, one small act of love at a time.





Thank you for helping us bless someone who has blessed so many.